Biden emphasizes the importance of further support for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has emphasized the high cost of war for Russia and the importance of continued support for Ukraine. He said this during a speech on January 10, UNN reports.

"Well, I had a long talk with Zelensky today (January 10 - ed.). And I think that as long as we continue to keep Western Europe united as it relates to Ukraine, that there is a real chance, that the Ukrainians can prevail," Biden said.

According to him, "the cost to Russia is incredibly high". "Over 600 1000 dead or wounded. The Koreans they brought in is having high mortality rates as well," Biden said.

"I know that there are a significant number of Democrats and Republicans on the Hill who think we should continue to support Ukraine. It is my hope and expectation they'll speak up and not agree to President if Trump decides to cut off funding for Ukraine," the US president emphasized.

"Putin's in tough shape right now. And I think it's really important that he not have any breathing room to continue to do the godawful things he continued to do," Biden said.

He noted that he had decided to do "everything" he "possibly could" within his "power and authority to give Ukraine every advantage it could have".

