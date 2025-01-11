Zelenskyy and Biden discuss sanctions against Russia and military aid

On the evening of Friday, January 10, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with US President Joe Biden. This was reported by UNN, citing the President of Ukraine's Telegram page.

Details

The Head of State said that he thanked for the support of our country, our independence and for the consolidation of the international community.

Together we have created a global coalition of defenders of freedom and the principles of international peace and security - said the President of Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed the details of the new US sanctions package on Russian energy, which helps Putin finance the war.

It is very important that America has now hit Russia's shadowy tanker fleet and companies such as Gazpromneft and Surgutneftegaz, which accumulate money for Putin personally. He should feel the price of his war by losing money from his wallets - the post says.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the conversation also touched on the situation at the frontline.

We discussed the situation on the battlefield, the need to further strengthen our air shield and protect life in Ukrainian cities and villages from Russian terror - from daily attacks by Russian missiles and drones. “Petriots” in the hands of Ukrainians have proven their effectiveness, we must increase this strength - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

“We appreciate that President Biden said that preserving and protecting Ukraine's independence is critical for the whole of Europe and the democratic world. We will definitely withstand and achieve sustainable peace for our people and country,” the Head of State wrote.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the US President over the large-scale fires in California.