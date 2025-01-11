ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Zelenskyy and Biden discuss sanctions against Russia and military aid

Zelenskyy and Biden discuss sanctions against Russia and military aid

 41658 views

The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States have a phone conversation about the new sanctions package against the Russian energy sector. They discussed the situation at the front and the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense.

On the evening of Friday, January 10, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with US President Joe Biden. This was reported by UNN, citing the President of Ukraine's Telegram page.

Details

The Head of State said that he thanked for the support of our country, our independence and for the consolidation of the international community.

Together we have created a global coalition of defenders of freedom and the principles of international peace and security

- said the President of Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed the details of the new US sanctions package on Russian energy, which helps Putin finance the war.

It is very important that America has now hit Russia's shadowy tanker fleet and companies such as Gazpromneft and Surgutneftegaz, which accumulate money for Putin personally. He should feel the price of his war by losing money from his wallets

- the post says.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the conversation also touched on the situation at the frontline.

We discussed the situation on the battlefield, the need to further strengthen our air shield and protect life in Ukrainian cities and villages from Russian terror - from daily attacks by Russian missiles and drones. “Petriots” in the hands of Ukrainians have proven their effectiveness, we must increase this strength

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

“We appreciate that President Biden said that preserving and protecting Ukraine's independence is critical for the whole of Europe and the democratic world. We will definitely withstand and achieve sustainable peace for our people and country,” the Head of State wrote.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the US President over the large-scale fires in California.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

