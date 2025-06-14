The Polish Sejm has banned the scandalous anti-Ukrainian MEP from entering the parliament

The Chancellery of the Sejm of Poland has banned MEP Grzegorz Braun from entering the parliament building. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In a statement, the Sejm's press service states that Braun is prohibited from entering the buildings of the legislative body for the duration of this term of the Sejm.

The resolution prohibiting entry and access to the territory and entry to the buildings managed by the Chancellery of the Sejm to Member of the European Parliament Grzegorz Braun has entered into force. – the message says.

It is indicated that the ban was issued on the basis of the Sejm's rules of procedure, according to which "entry and access to the territory and entry to buildings is not allowed to persons whose behavior or appearance violates the dignity of the Sejm or Senate."

Context

At the end of April, during a rally of ultra-right MEP and then-presidential candidate Grzegorz Braun in Poland, the Ukrainian flag was thrown to the ground. It was hanging on the town hall building in Biała Podlaska. A video appeared online of a man tearing down the Ukrainian flag from the second floor of the building and throwing it to the ground. The footage also showed a crowd cheering in support.

In early May, Grzegorz Braun tore down the flag of the European Union, wiped his shoes on it, and burned it in the building of the Ministry of Industry of Poland in Katowice.

For reference

Grzegorz Braun is a Polish politician, publicist and director, as well as a Member of the European Parliament since 2024. In addition, he is a member of the right-wing nationalist party "Confederation of Freedom and Independence", which adheres to pro-Russian positions, opposes Ukraine, the European Union and Germany, and uses anti-Semitic rhetoric.

The European Parliament has lifted the immunity of Grzegorz Braun regarding several investigations, including the extinguishing of Hanukkah candles in the Polish Parliament.

