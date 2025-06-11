The Polish Sejm has expressed a vote of confidence in the government of Donald Tusk
The Polish Sejm expressed confidence in the Council of Ministers. 243 deputies voted "for", 210 – against.
The Polish Sejm expressed a vote of confidence in the government of Donald Tusk, UNN reports.
According to Polish media, 243 Polish deputies voted "for", 210 – against, and no one abstained.
Ahead of the vote, Tusk said to the House that they cannot "close their eyes" to the reality that his government faces "greater challenges" thanks to the election of Karol Nawrocki, who is supported by the opposition party "Law and Justice" (PiS).
In Poland, the president can veto legislation, and Nawrocki, a socially conservative supporter of President Trump who opposes a federal Europe and Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU, is expected to continue to use his power, as conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda did during Tusk's first 18 months in office.
Tusk's coalition lacks a large enough parliamentary majority to override a presidential veto. Nothing can be done about this, but the renewed reaffirmation of confidence by parliament puts Tusk's government back in the lead, at least for now.
He also announced that a cabinet reshuffle will take place in July.
In Poland, a fierce confrontation is brewing between the newly appointed right-wing conservative President Karol Nawrocki and the pro-European head of government Donald Tusk.
"Prime Minister Tusk must be prepared to face strong resistance from the Presidential Palace," President Nawrocki said.