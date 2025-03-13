Ukraine received the first tranche of $1.7 billion from Canada from frozen Russian assets
Kyiv • UNN
The funds, secured by income from frozen Russian assets, will be directed to the needs of the state budget. This is the first tranche from Canada, which allocated 5 billion Canadian dollars.
Ukraine received the first tranche from Canada in the amount of 2.5 billion Canadian dollars ($1.7 billion) from the income from frozen assets of the Russian Federation within the framework of the G7 ERA initiative, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.
Ukraine received 2.5 billion Canadian dollars (about 1.7 billion US dollars) within the framework of the G7 ERA initiative. This is the first tranche from Canada, which has allocated a total of 5 billion Canadian dollars for Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration, which provides financial resources to Ukraine at the expense of profits from frozen Russian assets.
1 billion dollars: Ukraine receives the first tranche of frozen assets from the US24.12.24, 16:09 • 17502 views
According to him, these funds, secured by income from frozen Russian assets, "will be used for the priority needs of the state budget".
"I thank Canada and all G7 partners for creating a mechanism that forces Russia to be financially responsible for its aggression," the Prime Minister noted.
Ukraine received the first tranche of nearly €900 million from Britain from frozen Russian assets07.03.25, 13:52 • 17276 views