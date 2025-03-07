Ukraine received the first tranche of nearly €900 million from Britain from frozen Russian assets
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine received the first tranche of 752 million pounds from the United Kingdom as part of the G7 ERA initiative. The funds obtained from frozen Russian assets will be directed towards strengthening defense capabilities.
The United Kingdom has transferred £752 million (€895 million) to Ukraine as the first tranche of funds secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on Friday via Telegram, writes UNN.
The first funds from the United Kingdom, secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets, have arrived in Ukraine. Today we received £752 million as part of the G7 ERA initiative. The funds will be directed towards strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.
The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the government of the United Kingdom and partners from the G7 "for the mechanism that forces Russian funds to work for Ukraine."
"We expect that all sovereign Russian assets will be confiscated and transferred for the benefit of our state in the future," Shmyhal emphasized.
France has proposed to use Russian assets as a guarantee for Ukraine's security - FT04.03.25, 03:27 • 23963 views