France has proposed to use Russian assets as a guarantee for Ukraine's security - FT
Kyiv • UNN
France has proposed to its European partners to confiscate the frozen sovereign assets of the Russian Federation in the event that the aggressor country violates the ceasefire regime in Ukraine, if it is established. This was reported by UNN citing Financial Times.
Details
According to sources of the publication, Paris wants to use the threat of confiscating Russian assets as a security guarantee for Kyiv. It is noted that this proposal has been approved by France's allies in Europe, however, the parties are still far from agreeing on it.
Supporters of a ceasefire see this as a way to force Russia into any agreement and provide Kyiv with guarantees.
It is also noted that European states want to use the blocked assets as a "lever of influence" on Moscow.
Reminder
Ahead of the meeting, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Western countries do not have a unified position on the confiscation of seized Russian assets. According to him, some countries "fear the consequences either for the euro or for the banking system."
