Russian troops attacked railway energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region: several trains are changing their route
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked railway energy facilities. Train No. 86 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia is delayed, and train No. 72 Lviv - Pavlohrad will follow a modified route.
The Russian army attacked railway energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the morning. This will cause changes in the movement of several trains. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.
Due to morning enemy attacks on railway energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, there will be changes in the movement of several trains
Train No. 86 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia departed from Dnipro with a delay; train No. 72 Lviv - Pavlograd will follow a changed route through Synelnykove-2 station instead of Samar-Dniprovskyi station.
Reserve diesel locomotives in the region are already preparing to pick up trains if necessary, all delays can be viewed promptly at https://uz-vezemo.uz.gov.ua/delayform/.
Let us remind you
As a result of the attack, infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and Samara district were damaged. Two women were injured, one of them in serious condition. Nikopolshchyna is also under attack.