Starting February 1, public transportation in the temporarily occupied Luhansk will cost 40 Russian rubles. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

The occupiers continue to "improve" the lives of people in the territories they have destroyed and to profit from them. Starting February 1, public transportation in the temporarily occupied Luhansk will cost 40 Russian rubles. This is despite the fact that there is no public transportation in the city. The locals have already gotten used to the fact that they cannot count on a bus, tram or trolleybus, - the statement said.

As noted, the lack of a schedule or a sufficient number of appropriate transport is the least of the inconveniences. After all, the vehicle fleet has been destroyed and it is simply dangerous to ride city buses.

And the lack of drivers, who are simply mobilized into the army, has destroyed the functioning of public transport in the temporarily occupied Ukraine - added the National Resistance Center.

