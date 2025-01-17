Invaders raise public transport fares in occupied Luhansk - Resistance

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 126717 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115603 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123641 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124971 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155844 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107971 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152960 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104141 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113736 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106328 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 31635 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114490 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112395 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 30253 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 126720 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 155846 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152963 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182068 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171521 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112395 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114490 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137668 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129790 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147409 views
Invaders raise public transport fares in occupied Luhansk - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117614 views

Starting February 1, the cost of public transportation in occupied Luhansk will increase to 40 rubles. At the same time, the city has virtually no functioning public transportation due to the destroyed vehicle fleet and lack of drivers.

Starting February 1, public transportation in the temporarily occupied Luhansk will cost 40 Russian rubles. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

The occupiers continue to "improve" the lives of people in the territories they have destroyed and to profit from them. Starting February 1, public transportation in the temporarily occupied Luhansk will cost 40 Russian rubles. This is despite the fact that there is no public transportation in the city. The locals have already gotten used to the fact that they cannot count on a bus, tram or trolleybus,

- the statement said.

As noted, the lack of a schedule or a sufficient number of appropriate transport is the least of the inconveniences. After all, the vehicle fleet has been destroyed and it is simply dangerous to ride city buses.

And the lack of drivers, who are simply mobilized into the army, has destroyed the functioning of public transport in the temporarily occupied Ukraine

- added the National Resistance Center.

In the first half of the year, the number of conscripts in the TOT is planned to increase - CNS10.01.25, 18:07 • 42362 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk

