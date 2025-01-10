Representatives of the Russian Federation are already forming lists of residents of the occupied territories for conscription into the Russian army. This is reported by the National Resistance Center , UNN reports.

DetailsDetails

Occupants are preparing for spring mobilization in the TOT. - the post reads.

According to the National Center for National Security, the occupiers plan to increase the number of conscripts in the spring. Representatives of the Russian Federation are trying to compensate for the failure of the autumn draft by passportization and the expansion of “military registration and enlistment offices,” while recruits, according to the Resistance, are “forced to sign contracts and sent to the front.”

Recall

UNN, citing the Center for National Resistance, reported that mass police raids began in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under the pretext of checking Russian car insurance. The occupiers carefully check not only insurance policies but also personal documents of drivers and passengers.

Russians plan to take 5,000 schoolchildren from the TOT of Luhansk region to Russia - CNS