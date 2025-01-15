The youngest is 24 years old: who was returned from Russian captivity

Today, on January 15, heavily wounded and seriously ill defenders who spent a long time in Russian captivity returned home. There is also a civilian among the returnees. He was captured by the occupiers in Kyiv region and illegally detained. UNN reports this with reference to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

All the released servicemen are soldiers, sailors and sergeants. They were defending Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, the city of Mariupol, including Azovstal. Among those returned are also civilians captured in the Kyiv region and illegally detained by the Russians.

Representatives of the National Guard, the Armed Forces (including the ATO), the Navy, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine are returning home and will receive proper treatment and rehabilitation.

Ukraine returns 25 military and civilians from captivity - Zelensky

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the Kursk region were also returned. The youngest released is 24 years old. The oldest is sixty. These people went through a lot without proper medical care and inhumane treatment in enemy captivity.

As noted, the wounded have, among other things, loss of vision, amputations, complex bullet wounds and the consequences of mine injuries. Among the diseases are tuberculosis, oncology, and gangrene, which speaks volumes about the conditions our people have to live in.

As the Ombudsman pointed out, the United Arab Emirates helped Ukraine organize the mutual return. The next priority is to provide the returnees with the necessary range of medical care, surgeries and rehabilitation.