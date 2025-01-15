The youngest is 24 years old: who was returned from Russian captivity

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 130979 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 118282 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 126351 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 127434 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 159720 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108724 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 155645 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104215 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113799 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117095 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 48948 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 118124 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 116166 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 36268 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 51350 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 130979 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 159720 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 155645 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 184259 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 173671 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 116074 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 118042 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138837 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130771 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148311 views
The youngest is 24 years old: who was returned from Russian captivity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 153983 views

A group of seriously wounded and sick Ukrainian soldiers and one civilian were returned from Russian captivity. Among those released are representatives of various branches of the military who defended Mariupol and other areas.

Today, on January 15, heavily wounded and seriously ill defenders who spent a long time in Russian captivity returned home. There is also a civilian among the returnees. He was captured by the occupiers in Kyiv region and illegally detained. UNN reports this with reference to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

 All the released servicemen are soldiers, sailors and sergeants. They were defending Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, the city of Mariupol, including Azovstal. Among those returned are also civilians captured in the Kyiv region and illegally detained by the Russians.

Representatives of the National Guard, the Armed Forces (including the ATO), the Navy, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine are returning home and will receive proper treatment and rehabilitation.

Ukraine returns 25 military and civilians from captivity - Zelensky15.01.25, 14:55 • 34290 views

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the Kursk region were also returned. The youngest released is 24 years old. The oldest is sixty. These people went through a lot without proper medical care and inhumane treatment in enemy captivity.

As noted, the wounded have, among other things, loss of vision, amputations, complex bullet wounds and the consequences of mine injuries. Among the diseases are tuberculosis, oncology, and gangrene, which speaks volumes about the conditions our people have to live in.

As the Ombudsman pointed out, the United Arab Emirates helped Ukraine organize the mutual return. The next priority is to provide the returnees with the necessary range of medical care, surgeries and rehabilitation.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

