Ukraine returns 25 military and civilians from captivity - Zelensky

25 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have returned from enemy captivity, including defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Returning our people home is something Ukraine is constantly working on. And we will not stop until we return all of our people. Today, 25 more of our people are returning home to Ukraine. These are our military and civilians. Among them are the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, as well as our Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. The guys have serious injuries and illnesses. Each of them will receive all the necessary medical care," the President wrote on social media.

He expressed his gratitude to the team that searches for our people and organizes this important work. "We are grateful to the United Arab Emirates for their assistance in making today's event possible," Zelensky said.

