Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to hand over military prisoners to the DPRK if Kim Jong-un organizes their exchange for Ukrainian soldiers in Russia

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40023 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144813 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125915 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133624 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133221 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169635 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110377 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163013 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104414 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113937 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to hand over military prisoners to the DPRK if Kim Jong-un organizes their exchange for Ukrainian soldiers in Russia

Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to hand over military prisoners to the DPRK if Kim Jong-un organizes their exchange for Ukrainian soldiers in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44195 views

Ukraine is ready to hand over captured North Korean military personnel to Kim Jong-un in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners in Russia. Zelenskyy also offered alternative options for those Koreans who do not want to return.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced Ukraine's readiness to hand over North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian soldiers in exchange for the release of Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity. He announced this on Sunday evening, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy emphasized that in addition to the first captured soldiers from North Korea, there will be others. "It is a matter of time before our guys manage to capture more. And no one in the world should have any doubts that the Russian army depends on military assistance from the DPRK," the President said. 

He noted that Putin started three years ago with NATO ultimatums and attempts to rewrite history, and now he cannot do it without such military assistance from Pyongyang.

Ukraine is ready to hand over his people to Kim Jong-un if he can organize their exchange for our soldiers who are held captive in Russia

- the President said.

For those soldiers from North Korea who do not want to return, Zelenskyy said, there may be some other ways. In particular, those Koreans who wish to bring peace closer by spreading the truth in Korean about this war will be given the opportunity, the President added.

Recall

On Saturday, January 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat DPRK soldiers were captured in the Kursk region, two wounded soldiers were taken to Kyiv, are receiving medical care and are talking to SBU investigators.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported details about the first DPRK soldiers captured by the Defense Forces who fought against Ukraine in the Kursk region and showed a video.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
natoNATO
north-koreaNorth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising