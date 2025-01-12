Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to hand over military prisoners to the DPRK if Kim Jong-un organizes their exchange for Ukrainian soldiers in Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced Ukraine's readiness to hand over North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian soldiers in exchange for the release of Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity. He announced this on Sunday evening, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy emphasized that in addition to the first captured soldiers from North Korea, there will be others. "It is a matter of time before our guys manage to capture more. And no one in the world should have any doubts that the Russian army depends on military assistance from the DPRK," the President said.

He noted that Putin started three years ago with NATO ultimatums and attempts to rewrite history, and now he cannot do it without such military assistance from Pyongyang.

Ukraine is ready to hand over his people to Kim Jong-un if he can organize their exchange for our soldiers who are held captive in Russia - the President said.

For those soldiers from North Korea who do not want to return, Zelenskyy said, there may be some other ways. In particular, those Koreans who wish to bring peace closer by spreading the truth in Korean about this war will be given the opportunity, the President added.

Recall

On Saturday, January 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat DPRK soldiers were captured in the Kursk region, two wounded soldiers were taken to Kyiv, are receiving medical care and are talking to SBU investigators.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported details about the first DPRK soldiers captured by the Defense Forces who fought against Ukraine in the Kursk region and showed a video.