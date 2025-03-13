Occupants attacked Kharkiv with "Shahed", drones are still heading to the city - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a "Shahed" strike in the Novo-Bavarskyi district. The Air Force also warned of the threat of new enemy drones.
The Russian army struck Kharkiv with a "Shahed", and enemy drones are still heading towards the city. This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.
Preliminary, the "Shahed" strike occurred in the Novo-Bavarskyi district. However, the information is being clarified. Stay in shelters, as more enemy drones are heading towards the city.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of enemy drones to Kharkiv.
"Kharkiv - an enemy UAV is in the city area. Stay in shelters!" - was stated in the message.