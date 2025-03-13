We will have a resource agreement with Ukraine - Trump
The US plans to conclude an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals. The agreement should strengthen Ukraine's economy and ensure long-term security.
The US will have an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals. This was stated by President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, reports UNN.
We will have an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals. This will allow us to get our funds, return our funds. I am doing this to end the war
Addition
Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishina reported that the agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States does not provide for the transfer of rights to use subsoil or any property rights, and therefore does not require a referendum.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sign a framework agreement on rare earth metals.
The Presidents of the United States and Ukraine agreed to quickly conclude an agreement on the development of critical mineral resources. The agreement should strengthen the economy and ensure the long-term security of Ukraine.
UNN reported that the governments of the United States and Ukraine should discuss the final signing of the agreement on subsoil, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. The US expects to receive about $20 billion from the rare earth minerals agreement.