“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Russian diplomats secretly enter closed area of British Parliament during tour - Guardian

Russian diplomats secretly enter closed area of British Parliament during tour - Guardian

Kyiv  •  UNN

A group of Russian diplomats entered the restricted area of the House of Lords during a public tour in December 2024. Security guards detected the offenders, after which all Russian diplomats were banned from the parliament.

During a public tour, Russian diplomats briefly entered the closed area of the British Parliament in December 2024. This was reported by the Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the incident occurred during a public tour of the British Parliament, which was attended by a "small group" of diplomats from the Russian Embassy.

At some point, the Russians broke away from the tour and entered the restricted area of the House of Lords. The security guards found them there and kicked them out.

We suspect that they just wanted to show off to the Kremlin that they had broken into the British Parliament. The situation is not ideal, but they were caught before any damage was done,

- a source in the British Parliament told The Guardian.

At the same time, after the incident, members of parliament and their colleagues received a written warning from the speakers of both chambers not to invite Russian diplomats to parliament.

As an officially accredited representative of the Russian government, the Russian ambassador should not be welcomed into Parliament until further notice. This applies to all other Russian diplomats and Russian embassy staff accredited in the UK,

- the letter said.

The Russian ambassador, diplomats and staff of the Russian Embassy in London have been banned from visiting the British Parliament since 2022, when Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

To recap

Last year, the United Kingdom expelled the Russian defense attaché, revoked the diplomatic status of some Russian facilities, and restricted Russian diplomatic visas in response to Moscow's "malicious activities" and illegal war in Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

