Free HPV vaccination: who can get vaccinated from 2026

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 125798 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115041 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123069 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124475 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155082 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107811 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152418 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104128 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113723 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117080 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 107763 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137136 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 105858 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 113718 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111549 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 125798 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 155082 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152418 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181627 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171091 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111549 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 113718 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137136 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129545 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147168 views
Actual
Free HPV vaccination: who can get vaccinated from 2026

Free HPV vaccination: who can get vaccinated from 2026

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 125160 views

Starting in 2026, free HPV vaccination for girls aged 12-13 will be launched in Ukraine. The program can be expanded to boys and adolescents up to 15 years of age if there is sufficient support.

In Ukraine, girls aged 12-13 will receive free vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV). However, boys may also be involved in the near future. This was reported by the head of the National Technical Group of Experts on Immunization (NTGEI) Fedir Lapiy to a UNN correspondent.

Context

Starting in 2026, the National Vaccination Schedule will include a vaccine against the human papillomavirus (HPV), which was previously available only on a commercial basis. This will be an important step in the fight against cervical cancer in Ukraine.

Details

We are currently prioritizing girls, but we are assessing our capabilities and studying adherence. If we introduce a vaccine, it is clear that in the first year of implementation it will not cover 100% of girls, because there will be no such adherence. That's why we made a corridor of 12-13 years to be able to overlap. This vaccination is voluntary. If we have commitment and capacity, we can expand and use this vaccine, for example, for boys

- Lapiy noted.

The main thing, he says, is that the HPV vaccination process should take root in Ukraine.

In addition, he said, the age limit for vaccination may be increased later. It is possible that 15-year-olds will be vaccinated in the future.

Such implementations will become a reality if the Ministry of Health of Ukraine also receives support from GAVI (the International Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization).

Mr. Lapiy emphasized that the vaccination process is voluntary - no one will force a child to do it on a mandatory basis.

Add

In some Ukrainian communities, local authorities provide early HPV diagnosis on their own. For example, the Brovary City Territorial Community has a program “Caring for Everyone” for 2024-2026, which aims to provide social protection and medical support to the most vulnerable populations.

The program provides regular diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. In particular, the following examinations are available to community members:

- cervical cancer cytology screening (liquid Pap test) and HPV testing for women over 21 years of age;

- Breast and ovarian cancer screening for women aged 30 and older;

- screening for thyroid cancer by a doctor's referral;

- urological screening for the diagnosis of prostate cancer for men over 35 years of age.

Recall

The Brovary community has several important medical programs,  aimed at supporting the health of the community, in particular, the privileged categories of the population. Ihor Kravtsov, director of the Brovary City Primary Health Care Center, told UNN in an exclusive commentary that one of the key programs is to provide free medicines and medical supplies to privileged categories of the population, including internally displaced persons (IDPs).

In addition, the local authorities of Brovary allocate significant funds to support cancer patients living in the community. The hospital provides them with free chemotherapy drugs, which are expensive because all the components are foreign-made.

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, in an exclusive commentary to UNN, emphasized that such programs are important for the health and well-being of community residents. He added that the city authorities will continue to support these initiatives despite the limited budget.

We understand how important these programs are for our citizens, especially for those who need constant medical support. Free medicines programs, support for cancer patients and cancer prevention are vital initiatives, and we do our best to maintain them even in difficult circumstances. Taking care of the health of our community remains our priority

- Sapozhko noted.
Alexander Karamushka

Alexander Karamushka

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising