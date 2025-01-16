Free HPV vaccination: who can get vaccinated from 2026

In Ukraine, girls aged 12-13 will receive free vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV). However, boys may also be involved in the near future. This was reported by the head of the National Technical Group of Experts on Immunization (NTGEI) Fedir Lapiy to a UNN correspondent.

Context

Starting in 2026, the National Vaccination Schedule will include a vaccine against the human papillomavirus (HPV), which was previously available only on a commercial basis. This will be an important step in the fight against cervical cancer in Ukraine.

Details

We are currently prioritizing girls, but we are assessing our capabilities and studying adherence. If we introduce a vaccine, it is clear that in the first year of implementation it will not cover 100% of girls, because there will be no such adherence. That's why we made a corridor of 12-13 years to be able to overlap. This vaccination is voluntary. If we have commitment and capacity, we can expand and use this vaccine, for example, for boys - Lapiy noted.

The main thing, he says, is that the HPV vaccination process should take root in Ukraine.

In addition, he said, the age limit for vaccination may be increased later. It is possible that 15-year-olds will be vaccinated in the future.

Such implementations will become a reality if the Ministry of Health of Ukraine also receives support from GAVI (the International Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization).

Mr. Lapiy emphasized that the vaccination process is voluntary - no one will force a child to do it on a mandatory basis.

Add

In some Ukrainian communities, local authorities provide early HPV diagnosis on their own. For example, the Brovary City Territorial Community has a program “Caring for Everyone” for 2024-2026, which aims to provide social protection and medical support to the most vulnerable populations.

The program provides regular diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. In particular, the following examinations are available to community members:

- cervical cancer cytology screening (liquid Pap test) and HPV testing for women over 21 years of age;

- Breast and ovarian cancer screening for women aged 30 and older;

- screening for thyroid cancer by a doctor's referral;

- urological screening for the diagnosis of prostate cancer for men over 35 years of age.

Recall

The Brovary community has several important medical programs, aimed at supporting the health of the community, in particular, the privileged categories of the population. Ihor Kravtsov, director of the Brovary City Primary Health Care Center, told UNN in an exclusive commentary that one of the key programs is to provide free medicines and medical supplies to privileged categories of the population, including internally displaced persons (IDPs).

In addition, the local authorities of Brovary allocate significant funds to support cancer patients living in the community. The hospital provides them with free chemotherapy drugs, which are expensive because all the components are foreign-made.

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, in an exclusive commentary to UNN, emphasized that such programs are important for the health and well-being of community residents. He added that the city authorities will continue to support these initiatives despite the limited budget.