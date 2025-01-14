Ukraine's Defense Forces Carried Out the Most Massive Strike on Russian Military Objects: The General Staff Provided Details

On the night of January 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out the most massive strike against the occupiers' military facilities at a distance of 200 to 1100 km deep in the Russian Federation. Targets in the Bryansk, Saratov, Tula regions and the Republic of Tatarstan were hit. This was reported by the General Staff, UNN reports.

Details

According to the General Staff, another successful attack on the oil storage base "Kombinat Kristal" in Engels, Saratov region, where a fire that lasted 5 days after the previous attack was just extinguished. The fire was successfully extinguished by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Also, the Bryansk Chemical Plant in the city of Seltsevo, a strategic facility of the Russian military-industrial complex, was hit. The plant produces ammunition for cannon artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, aviation, engineering ammunition and components for X-59 cruise missiles. Secondary detonation was observed on the territory of the plant, which lasted several hours. In addition, the attack destroyed two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems - "Tor" and "Buk", the statement said.

Voronezh attacked by drones, powerful explosions occurred

According to the General Staff, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, Missile Forces, Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Security Service of Ukraine were involved in this combat mission.

"In addition, the units of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Security Service of Ukraine hit strategic facilities of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation - the Saratov Oil Refinery and the Kazanorgsintez plant. A fire broke out at both facilities. Targeted and systematic work to destroy the facilities that supply ammunition, military equipment and fuel and lubricants to the Russian occupation army will continue until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped," the General Staff summarized.

Ukrainian Armed Forces: 1330 invaders eliminated over the last day - General Staff