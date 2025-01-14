Ukraine's Defense Forces Carried Out the Most Massive Strike on Russian Military Objects: The General Staff Provided Details

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 132897 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119327 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 127386 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 161357 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108989 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 156770 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104239 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113815 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117101 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 54883 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 119701 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 117853 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 44560 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 58873 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 132897 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 161357 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 156770 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185218 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 174643 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 117853 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 119701 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139388 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131291 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148797 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces Carried Out the Most Massive Strike on Russian Military Objects: The General Staff Provided Details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 175527 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a massive attack on Russian military facilities up to 1,100 kilometers inland. Oil refineries, a chemical plant and other strategic facilities in four regions were attacked.

On the night of January 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out the most massive strike against the occupiers' military facilities at a distance of 200 to 1100 km deep in the Russian Federation. Targets in the Bryansk, Saratov, Tula regions and the Republic of Tatarstan were hit. This was reported by the General Staff, UNN reports.

Details

According to the General Staff, another successful attack on the oil storage base "Kombinat Kristal" in Engels, Saratov region, where a fire that lasted 5 days after the previous attack was just extinguished. The fire was successfully extinguished by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Also, the Bryansk Chemical Plant in the city of Seltsevo, a strategic facility of the Russian military-industrial complex, was hit. The plant produces ammunition for cannon artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, aviation, engineering ammunition and components for X-59 cruise missiles. Secondary detonation was observed on the territory of the plant, which lasted several hours. In addition, the attack destroyed two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems - "Tor" and "Buk", the statement said.

Voronezh attacked by drones, powerful explosions occurred13.01.25, 07:18 • 27255 views

According to the General Staff, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, Missile Forces, Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Security Service of Ukraine were involved in this combat mission.

"In addition, the units of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Security Service of Ukraine hit strategic facilities of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation - the Saratov Oil Refinery and the Kazanorgsintez plant. A fire broke out at both facilities.  Targeted and systematic work to destroy the facilities that supply ammunition, military equipment and fuel and lubricants to the Russian occupation army will continue until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped," the General Staff summarized.

Ukrainian Armed Forces: 1330 invaders eliminated over the last day - General Staff14.01.25, 07:23 • 25401 view

Antonina Tumanova

War

