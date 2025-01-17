Jessica Alba has split from her husband after 16 years of marriage

Jessica Alba has separated from her husband, producer Cash Warren, with whom they lived for 16 years, writes UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

The Fantastic Four star shared the news in an Instagram post, telling her 20.6 million followers that she is on a "journey of self-realization.

She said their three children remain a priority as they "enter a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

The American actress wrote, "I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years - both individually and in partnership with Cash.

"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple in our marriage over the past 20 years, and now it's time for us to enter a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be a family," she pointed out.

Alba concluded her statement by saying their three children - Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven - "remain our top priority.

Supplement

Alba married the movie producer in 2008 after they met on the set of the superhero movie Fantastic Four.

Alba met Warren in 2004 when she was playing the role of invisible superheroine Susan Storm in Fantastic Four and he was serving as Tim Story's assistant director.

She previously said Cash Warren slipped her a note on set signed with a dollar sign - in keeping with his name - that read, "I really, really like you.