Weather in Ukraine: where to expect rain and snow and dangerous ice on January 18

Mostly cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine on January 18. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to the forecast, many regions of the country will continue to have a humid atmosphere with rains and sleet, especially in the northeast and east. In these areas, there is also a possibility of ice formation on the roads, making travel dangerous. In addition, fog will cover the Carpathians, reducing visibility in mountainous areas.

The south of Ukraine, particularly Odesa and Crimea, may enjoy warmer weather, with temperatures reaching +8°C during the day. In other regions, temperatures will range from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius during the day.

The wind in Ukraine will be northwest, with gusts of 5-10 m/s. At night, the temperature in different regions will range from -2°C to +3°C, and in the Carpathians, the thermometer will drop to -8°C.

Forecast by city:

- Kyiv: +2...+4°C

- Lviv, Ternopil, Chernivtsi: +3...+5°C

- Odesa, Mykolaiv: +4...+6°C

- Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia: +2...+4°C

- Simferopol: +5...+7°C.

In general, Saturday in Ukraine will bring changes in weather conditions, in particular with the possibility of unpleasant weather events in the west and east, while in the south it will be relatively warm.

