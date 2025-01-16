Weather in Ukraine: where to expect ice and what temperature forecasters predict

On Thursday, January 16, cloudy weather with clearing is expected in Ukraine. No significant precipitation, only light snow in the west and southeast of the country at night. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that there is ice on the roads in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions.

Only in Transcarpathia and Prykarpattia there will be light snow in some places. Northwest, westerly winds, 5-10 m/s. Temperatures during the day will be from 2° below zero to 3° above zero (in the Carpathians at night 5-10° below zero); in the southern part 2-7° below zero at night, 1-6° above zero during the day.

Cloudy weather with clearings is expected in the Kyiv region and in the capital, without significant precipitation. On the roads of the Kyiv region, there will be ice cover in some places. Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures throughout the day will range from 2° Celsius to 3° Celsius; in Kyiv, it will be around 0° at night and 1-3° Celsius during the day.