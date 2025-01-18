Bank real estate fraud scheme defrauded investors of 90 million - police

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101701 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102514 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110497 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113113 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134861 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104420 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137702 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103843 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113489 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122367 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78090 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117429 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 51713 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 54391 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101705 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134863 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137703 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168904 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158536 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36353 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 54391 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117429 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122367 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141072 views
Actual
Bank real estate fraud scheme defrauded investors of 90 million - police

Bank real estate fraud scheme defrauded investors of 90 million - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 87035 views

The police uncovered a criminal organization of 27 people who embezzled 90 million UAH from bank depositors through the pledge of non-existent real estate. The funds were spent on the construction of factories, CHPs, and luxury property.

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization that embezzled over 90 million hryvnias from bank depositors. Business projects for the construction of factories and thermal power plants, the operational activities of a coal mine, the acquisition of luxury cars and real estate were financed with the illegally obtained funds. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details 

"The perpetrator specifically acquired a financial institution to implement his criminal intent. In the deal, he involved the head and members of the bank's board, the head of the supervisory board, private entrepreneurs, appraisers and state registrars. Under the organizer's leadership, they registered large-scale real estate in the state register of property rights, allegedly located in the central districts of Kyiv and Kharkiv", the police report states.

According to the information, "these non-existent objects became the subject of collateral for the issuance of loans in the total amount of over 90 million hryvnias".

The depositors' funds received, as reported, were directed to their own business projects - the construction of factories, thermal power plants, the financing of a mine, as well as the acquisition of elite real estate and vehicles. At the same time, the employees of the banking security department annually drew up acts of verification of the presence and liquidity of the non-existent collateral property, the police reported.

The result of such activities, as indicated, was that in 2021 the bank was declared insolvent because it did not ensure payments to its own clients and did not settle on payment orders. 

The investigation has established that the criminal organization included 27 perpetrators. Seven of them were previously notified of suspicion of misappropriation of property and official forgery.

In January 2025, the police gathered enough evidence to announce suspicions against the key members of the criminal organization. Among the suspects is the owner of the bankrupt bank.

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, "27 members of the criminal organization, who, led by the owner of the bankrupt bank - a former MP, embezzled 90 million hryvnias from depositors, were notified of suspicion".

According to the investigation, "a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IV-VI convocations, a former Minister of the Coal Industry, in 2016 acquired a financial institution with the aim of seizing the funds of depositors".

The suspects are charged with the creation, management of a criminal organization and participation in it, misappropriation, embezzlement and seizure of property, official forgery and money laundering obtained through criminal means (Part 1 of Art. 255, Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 1 of Art. 366, Part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The police have seized 12 apartments of the perpetrators in Kyiv, 5 private houses in the city center with a total area of over 2000 square meters, land plots, 12 luxury cars, 12 parking spaces and corporate rights in the authorized capital of companies affiliated with the perpetrators.

The suspects may face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Reminder 

A 60-year-old woman from Ivano-Frankivsk is suspected of deceiving about ten people for a total of over $420,000 and €160,000. She asked for money for fictitious business projects, promising to return it with a reward.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising