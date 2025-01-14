Ukrainian Armed Forces: 1330 invaders eliminated over the last day - General Staff

The occupiers lost 1330 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of terrorists for the period from 24.02.22 to 14.01.25:

- Personnel: 811 090 (+1330).

- Tanks: 9767 (+3).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20326 (+11).

- Artillery systems: 20326 (+47).

- RSVP: 1262 (+1).

- Air defense means: 1044.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 22276 (+72).

- Cruise missiles: 3018.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 33791 (+83).

- Special equipment: 3696 (+1).

155 combat engagements in the frontline: where the enemy attacked the most over the last day - General Staff