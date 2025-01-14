155 combat engagements in the frontline: where the enemy attacked the most over the last day - General Staff

There were 155 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation on the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions remains tense - the enemy is concentrating its main offensive efforts there. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants stormed the area of Vovchansk twice.

In the Kupyansk sector, terrorists attacked twice near Lozova and Dvorichna.

In the Liman sector, enemy troops attacked 15 times in the areas of Novosergiyivka, Zelenyi Hai, Shyikivka, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Zarichne and Terny.

In the Northern sector, the enemy conducted 4 attacks in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the aggressor attacked 11 times in the area of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Bila Hora, Krymske and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked 74 times in the areas of Baranivka, Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Tarasivka, Nova Poltava, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Promin, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novovasylivka, Uspenivka, Petropavlivka, Novoandriivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 unsuccessful enemy attacks near Rozlyv, Vremivka, Rozdolne, Kostiantynopil and Neskuchne.

The enemy lost over 1500 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment over the last day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports