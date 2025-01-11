The enemy lost over 1500 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment over the last day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation army lost 1570 soldiers in the war in Ukraine. The defense forces also destroyed 10 enemy tanks and 28 artillery systems. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/11/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 806,500 (+1570) people,

tanks - 9751 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles - 20,271 (+18) units,

artillery systems - 21,817 (+28) units,

MLRS - 1260 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1042 (+1) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 21,958 (+74),

cruise missiles - 3017 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 33,534 (+61) units,

special equipment - 3692 (+3) units.

The data is being updated.

Recall

Over the past day, 198 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The occupants lost 276 troops and equipment, carried out 10 air strikes and launched 576 drones.