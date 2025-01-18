Drone Attack in Dnipropetrovs'k Region: Fire at an Enterprise and a New Victim in Kryvyi Rih

The aggressor shelled the Dnipro region, causing a fire on the territory of an industrial enterprise. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

The enemy tried to hit the city's infrastructure with Shahed-type kamikaze drones. As a result of the attack, an industrial enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out at the site, which was extinguished by rescuers.

The occupiers also used heavy artillery to strike at the Marhanets community. Fortunately, despite the intensity of the attacks, there were no casualties or injuries.

However, unfortunately, it became known that a woman who was injured during a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih died. The total number of people killed in that attack increased to five.

Yesterday it was reported that 14 people, including four children aged 1.5 to 12, were injured in a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih by the aggressor country. Five of the wounded were hospitalized, three of them in serious condition.

