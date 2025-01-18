ukenru
02:39 PM • 102063 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102684 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110673 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113274 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135139 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 104479 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137891 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103849 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113498 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117022 views

Popular news
February 28, 09:03 AM • 122593 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 79281 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 117696 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 53015 views
02:48 PM • 56147 views
02:39 PM • 102049 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135130 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137886 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 169052 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 158674 views
03:20 PM • 37072 views
02:48 PM • 56147 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 117696 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 122593 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 141140 views
Drone Attack in Dnipropetrovs'k Region: Fire at an Enterprise and a New Victim in Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv  •  UNN

 52555 views

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with Shahed drones, causing a fire at an industrial facility. A previous missile strike on Kryvyi Rih raised the death toll to five.

The aggressor shelled the Dnipro region, causing a fire on the territory of an industrial enterprise. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy tried to hit the city's infrastructure with Shahed-type kamikaze drones. As a result of the attack, an industrial enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out at the site, which was extinguished by rescuers. 

The occupiers also used heavy artillery to strike at the Marhanets community.  Fortunately, despite the intensity of the attacks, there were no casualties or injuries. 

However, unfortunately, it became known that a woman who was injured during a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih died. The total number of people killed in that attack increased to five.

Recall

Yesterday it was reported that 14 people, including four children aged 1.5 to 12, were injured in a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih by the aggressor country. Five of the wounded were hospitalized, three of them in serious condition.

The number of victims of the Russian Federation's strike on Kryvyi Rih increased to 14 - RMA17.01.25, 19:45 • 37393 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
dniproDnipro
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

