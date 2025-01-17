The number of victims of the Russian Federation's strike on Kryvyi Rih increased to 14 - RMA

As a result of the Russian Federation's strike on Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims increased to 14, including four children. A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

The number of people injured in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 14. Among them are four children. The boys are 9 and 12 years old. And girls, one of whom is only 1.5 years old. The other is 9. She was hospitalized. Doctors assess the patient's condition as relatively satisfactory - Lysak said.

He said that a total of five wounded remain in the hospital, three of whom are in serious condition.

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region , explosions were heard after reports of high-speed targets heading toward the city.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles by showing a video of the aftermath of the enemy strike.