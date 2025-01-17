ukenru
Actual
The number of victims of the Russian Federation's strike on Kryvyi Rih increased to 14 - RMA

The number of victims of the Russian Federation's strike on Kryvyi Rih increased to 14 - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37394 views

A Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injured 14 people, including four children aged 1.5 to 12. Five of the wounded remain in hospital, three of them in serious condition.

As a result of the Russian Federation's strike on Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims increased to 14, including four children. A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

The number of people injured in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 14. Among them are four children. The boys are 9 and 12 years old. And girls, one of whom is only 1.5 years old. The other is 9. She was hospitalized. Doctors assess the patient's condition as relatively satisfactory 

- Lysak said.

He said that a total of five wounded remain in the hospital, three of whom are in serious condition.

Recall

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region , explosions were heard after reports of high-speed targets heading toward the city.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles by showing a video of the aftermath of the enemy strike.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

