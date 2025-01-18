Zelensky reacts to Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia: shows the consequences

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack on Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia by showing a video of the aftermath of the enemy strike, UNN reports.

Details

"In the morning, the enemy launched a ballistic missile attack on the center of Kyiv. There is some falling debris. We know about four dead and three wounded. My condolences to the families and friends. Residential buildings, a metro station, shops, cafes and civilian infrastructure have been damaged. All services continue to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. Zaporizhzhia was hit. Ten people are known to be injured, others may be under the rubble. Infrastructure was destroyed, many people's homes and shops were damaged. The rescue operation is still ongoing," Zelensky wrote on social media.

As the President emphasized, "everyone who helps the Russian state in this war should be under such pressure that it is no less noticeable than these strikes." "We can do this only in unity with the whole world," Zelenskyy emphasized.

