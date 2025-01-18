Zelensky reacts to Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia: shows the consequences

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 121599 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112720 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120724 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122337 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151495 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107211 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149826 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104080 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113683 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105758 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133816 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103513 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 110196 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110196 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 107856 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107856 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 121600 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 121600 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151496 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 151496 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 149827 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179430 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 168914 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 168914 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 107856 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107856 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 110196 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110196 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133816 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 128513 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128513 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146218 views
Zelensky reacts to Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia: shows the consequences

Zelensky reacts to Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia: shows the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 95844 views

The morning attack on Kyiv killed 4 people and wounded 3 others. In Zaporizhzhia, 10 people were injured, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack on Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia by showing a video of the aftermath of the enemy strike, UNN reports.

Details

"In the morning, the enemy launched a ballistic missile attack on the center of Kyiv. There is some falling debris. We know about four dead and three wounded. My condolences to the families and friends. Residential buildings, a metro station, shops, cafes and civilian infrastructure have been damaged. All services continue to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. Zaporizhzhia was hit. Ten people are known to be injured, others may be under the rubble. Infrastructure was destroyed, many people's homes and shops were damaged. The rescue operation is still ongoing," Zelensky wrote on social media.

As the President emphasized, "everyone who helps the Russian state in this war should be under such pressure that it is no less noticeable than these strikes." "We can do this only in unity with the whole world," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 39 drones and 4 ballistic missiles: 24 drones and two missiles were shot down18.01.25, 09:19 • 35849 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsKyiv
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kyivKyiv

