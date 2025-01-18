Russia attacked Ukraine with 39 drones and 4 ballistic missiles: 24 drones and two missiles were shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 39 drones and 4 ballistic missiles, destroying 24 drones and 2 Iskanders/KN-23, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 18 (from 19.00 on January 17), the enemy attacked with 39 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of: Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, and also used four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launched from Voronezh and Bryansk regions - Russian Federation).

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 08.00, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were confirmed downed in Kyiv region and 24 Shahed strike UAVs and other types of drones in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Kherson and Donetsk regions. 14 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

"Unfortunately, as a result of an enemy strike on Kyiv, people were killed - the downed ballistic missiles fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. The production building of the enterprise was partially destroyed, houses, the entrance to the subway, cars and the main water supply system were damaged," the Air Force said.

According to preliminary data, there is no information about the deaths in Zaporizhzhia, search operations are ongoing, but there are victims and they are being helped. "The enemy hit one of the city's enterprises with ballistic missiles, and houses and vehicles were also damaged," the statement said.

