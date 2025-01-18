Death toll in Kyiv rises to 4 after strike, 3 wounded reported

The number of dead has increased in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, and the number of injured is also known. This was reported by the head of KCMA TimurTkachenko, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, we already have four dead in Shevchenkivskyi district, three injured - the statement said.

In addition, Tymur Tkachenko said that a piece of debris fell in Holosiivskyi district. Preliminarily, it was not ignited.

