Death toll in Kyiv rises to 4 after strike, 3 wounded reported
Kyiv • UNN
Four people were killed and three others injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. In Holosiivskyi district, a piece of debris fell without igniting.
The number of dead has increased in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, and the number of injured is also known. This was reported by the head of KCMA TimurTkachenko, UNN reports.
Unfortunately, we already have four dead in Shevchenkivskyi district, three injured
In addition, Tymur Tkachenko said that a piece of debris fell in Holosiivskyi district. Preliminarily, it was not ignited.
The number of victims of the attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv has increased: 3 dead18.01.25, 06:40 • 90603 views