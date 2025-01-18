The number of victims of the attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv has increased: 3 dead

The number of deaths in Shevchenkivskyi district has increased to 3. This was reported by the head of KCMA Timur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Recall

Terrorists strike at the capital. A fire broke out in a non-residential building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, and emergency services quickly arrived at the scene. After several explosions, water supply was interrupted in some parts of the city. Also, one person died in the area as a result of an enemy attack. Debris was recorded falling in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.

Add

The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, said that the glass elements of the entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station are currently damaged. Therefore, it is currently closed for entry and exit, however, trains continue without stopping at the station.

Hostile attack in Kyiv: one killed in Shevchenkivskyi district