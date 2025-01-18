Hostile attack in Kyiv: one killed in Shevchenkivskyi district
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv as a result of an enemy attack. Debris fell in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.
In the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, as a result of an enemy attack, it is known about the victims. This was reported by the head of KCMA Timur Tkachenko, UNN reports.
According to the latest reports, 1 person was killed in an enemy attack in Shevchenkivskyi district
The head of the KCMA also said that debris had fallen in the Desna district.
A fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, and emergency services were sent to the scene. After a series of explosions, water supply was cut off in some parts of the capital.
