Hostile attack in Kyiv: one killed in Shevchenkivskyi district

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, as a result of an enemy attack, it is known about the victims. This was reported by the head of KCMA Timur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

According to the latest reports, 1 person was killed in an enemy attack in Shevchenkivskyi district - from the message.

The head of the KCMA also said that debris had fallen in the Desna district.

A fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, and emergency services were sent to the scene. After a series of explosions, water supply was cut off in some parts of the capital.

A fire broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv - what is known about the incident