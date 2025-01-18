A fire broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv - what is known about the incident
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, and emergency services were sent to the scene. After a series of explosions, water supply was cut off in some parts of the capital.
A fire broke out in the Shevchenko district of the capital. This was reported by the mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.
Details
Today, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. All necessary services were promptly sent to the scene to localize the fire.
There is currently no information on casualties or threats to nearby buildings.
In addition, according to Suspilne's correspondents, water has disappeared in some parts of the capital after a series of explosions.
Recall
Powerful explosions occurred in Kyiv even before the air alert was announced.
