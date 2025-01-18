A fire broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv - what is known about the incident

A fire broke out in the Shevchenko district of the capital. This was reported by the mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

Today, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. All necessary services were promptly sent to the scene to localize the fire.

There is currently no information on casualties or threats to nearby buildings.

In addition, according to Suspilne's correspondents, water has disappeared in some parts of the capital after a series of explosions.

Recall

Powerful explosions occurred in Kyiv even before the air alert was announced.

An explosion occurred in Kyiv: a threat of a ballistic strike was announced