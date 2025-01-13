Voronezh attacked by drones, powerful explosions occurred

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 39139 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144598 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125794 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133517 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133143 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169514 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110359 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162917 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104409 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113935 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90313 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128758 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127416 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 88145 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100463 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144598 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169514 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162917 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190710 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179970 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127416 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128758 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142350 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134024 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151254 views
Voronezh attacked by drones, powerful explosions occurred

Voronezh attacked by drones, powerful explosions occurred

 • 27256 views

On the night of January 13, explosions and drone activity were reported near Voronezh. Air defense and electronic warfare forces destroyed several UAVs, with no casualties or damage.

On the night of January 13, explosions were reported near the city of Voronezh (Russia). Drones were observed in the region, and air defense forces were working to neutralize them. This was reported by the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, and local Telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

On Sunday, January 12, at 22:15, the governor of Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, warned about the threat of shelling on his Telegram channel.

Image

At about half past one in the morning, Voronezh public media began reporting a loud explosion. 

Image

Later, the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, wrote about the downing of the drones.

Several UAVs were detected and destroyed by air defense and electronic warfare forces in the suburbs of Voronezh

- the official said on Telegram.

He added that according to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage.

Recall

The Ukrainian military conducted a series of strikes on the command posts of the Russian army in the occupied cities of Donetsk region. The attacks are aimed at weakening the enemy's logistics and planning of operations.

Vita Zelenetska

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk

