Voronezh attacked by drones, powerful explosions occurred

On the night of January 13, explosions were reported near the city of Voronezh (Russia). Drones were observed in the region, and air defense forces were working to neutralize them. This was reported by the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, and local Telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

On Sunday, January 12, at 22:15, the governor of Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, warned about the threat of shelling on his Telegram channel.

At about half past one in the morning, Voronezh public media began reporting a loud explosion.

Later, the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, wrote about the downing of the drones.

Several UAVs were detected and destroyed by air defense and electronic warfare forces in the suburbs of Voronezh - the official said on Telegram.

He added that according to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage.

Recall

The Ukrainian military conducted a series of strikes on the command posts of the Russian army in the occupied cities of Donetsk region. The attacks are aimed at weakening the enemy's logistics and planning of operations.