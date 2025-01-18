Water supply restored in Kyiv after morning attack by Russian Federation

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 120720 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112269 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120270 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121926 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 150743 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107101 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149305 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104072 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113677 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117073 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105343 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133080 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103013 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 109415 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107037 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 120720 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 150743 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 149305 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 178975 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 168468 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107037 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 109415 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133080 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128286 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146009 views
Water supply restored in Kyiv after morning attack by Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66821 views

A water main was damaged after a rocket attack on Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. Kyivvodokanal fully restored water supply to all consumers and normalized the pressure in the network.

In Kyiv, water supply has been restored to all consumers after today's Russian missile attack, KCSA reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

Russia's morning missile attack on the capital caused damage to a water main in the Shevchenkivskyi district, leaving some consumers without water supply.

"All consumers who were temporarily left without water supply as a result of the morning missile attack have been restored to service. The pressure in the network has been fully restored," said Kyivvodokanal.

Employees of the Kyivvodokanal and other city and district services are reportedly continuing to work on site to eliminate the consequences of the missile strike.

Addendum

As a result of Russia's attack on Kyiv, debris fell in the Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the capital, Kyiv police reported, showing the aftermath.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, a residential building, an administrative building, a business center, a shop and cars were damaged by enemy shelling, police said.

According to the head of KCMA Timur Tkachenko, four people were killed and three injured in Shevchenkivskyi district due to the Russian attack .

A piece of debris fell in Holosiivskyi district, but did not ignite.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
kyivKyiv

