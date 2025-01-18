Water supply restored in Kyiv after morning attack by Russian Federation

In Kyiv, water supply has been restored to all consumers after today's Russian missile attack, KCSA reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

Russia's morning missile attack on the capital caused damage to a water main in the Shevchenkivskyi district, leaving some consumers without water supply.

"All consumers who were temporarily left without water supply as a result of the morning missile attack have been restored to service. The pressure in the network has been fully restored," said Kyivvodokanal.

Employees of the Kyivvodokanal and other city and district services are reportedly continuing to work on site to eliminate the consequences of the missile strike.

Addendum

As a result of Russia's attack on Kyiv, debris fell in the Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the capital, Kyiv police reported, showing the aftermath.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, a residential building, an administrative building, a business center, a shop and cars were damaged by enemy shelling, police said.

According to the head of KCMA Timur Tkachenko, four people were killed and three injured in Shevchenkivskyi district due to the Russian attack .

A piece of debris fell in Holosiivskyi district, but did not ignite.