New sanctions are more effective than recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism - State Department

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127951 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116335 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124394 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125652 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156893 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108166 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153687 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104165 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113756 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117083 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

New sanctions are more effective than recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism - State Department

New sanctions are more effective than recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism - State Department

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114812 views

The US State Department considers the new sanctions to be more effective than recognizing Russia as a sponsor of terrorism. The latest restrictions have already led to the stoppage of tankers carrying Russian oil and made it impossible to circumvent previous sanctions.

Sanctions help achieve political goals against Russia more effectively than recognizing it as a state sponsor of terrorism. The latter restrictions are most effective in influencing the aggressor country. This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller at a briefing, according to UNN.

We do not consider this SST (large-scale sanctions - ed.) to be the most effective way to achieve the existing political goals when it comes to Russia,

He said.

Details

According to him, the number of US sanctions already imposed against Russia, including the latest packages last week and this week, have had effective consequences.

Miller drew attention to the fact that after the introduction of restrictions on the Russian energy sector, tankers carrying Russian oil began to stop around the world, in particular off the coast of China.

The Department of State spokesman also added that on Wednesday, January 15, Russia lost the ability to circumvent the previously imposed restrictions.

In addition, Congress has been given additional powers to ease sanctions against the aggressor in the future.

These are just the effects of the latest package. If you look at the overall combined regime of restrictions that we have introduced - including sanctions and export controls - we have determined that this will have a greater impact than the SST,

- explained the State Department spokesman.

Miller also added that the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would restrict the activities of international humanitarian organizations and create other consequences that could affect the ability to work in the region.

Recall

Three Russian Arctic oil fields are facing serious disruptions due to US tanker sanctions. The restrictions could lead to a halt in production due to a lack of oil storage capacity.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

