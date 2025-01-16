Sanctions help achieve political goals against Russia more effectively than recognizing it as a state sponsor of terrorism. The latter restrictions are most effective in influencing the aggressor country. This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller at a briefing, according to UNN.

We do not consider this SST (large-scale sanctions - ed.) to be the most effective way to achieve the existing political goals when it comes to Russia, He said.

Details

According to him, the number of US sanctions already imposed against Russia, including the latest packages last week and this week, have had effective consequences.

Miller drew attention to the fact that after the introduction of restrictions on the Russian energy sector, tankers carrying Russian oil began to stop around the world, in particular off the coast of China.

The Department of State spokesman also added that on Wednesday, January 15, Russia lost the ability to circumvent the previously imposed restrictions.

In addition, Congress has been given additional powers to ease sanctions against the aggressor in the future.

These are just the effects of the latest package. If you look at the overall combined regime of restrictions that we have introduced - including sanctions and export controls - we have determined that this will have a greater impact than the SST, - explained the State Department spokesman.

Miller also added that the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would restrict the activities of international humanitarian organizations and create other consequences that could affect the ability to work in the region.

Recall

Three Russian Arctic oil fields are facing serious disruptions due to US tanker sanctions. The restrictions could lead to a halt in production due to a lack of oil storage capacity.