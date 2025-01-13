Is it definitely the end of his career? All the “retirements” of Tyson Fury

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 126826 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115664 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123702 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125028 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155942 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107989 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153029 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104142 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113737 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106389 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 32138 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114580 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112489 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 30809 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 126826 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 155942 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153029 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182131 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171580 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112489 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114580 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137690 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129805 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147422 views
Actual
Is it definitely the end of his career? All the “retirements” of Tyson Fury

Is it definitely the end of his career? All the “retirements” of Tyson Fury

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 215492 views

Tyson Fury announced the end of his boxing career after two defeats to Usyk. Experts analyze the reasons for this decision and the likelihood of the British fighter's return to the ring.

On January 13, boxer Tyson Fury announced the end of his boxing career. “I'm going to make this short and sweet, but I'd like to announce that I'm retiring from boxing,” Fury said in a video posted on social media.

This decision was, by and large, expected.  The Briton lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk in less than a year. In the first fight against the Ukrainian, he lost the opportunity to fulfill his dream of becoming the absolute heavyweight champion. In the second, he lost the opportunity to rehabilitate and did not return to the top of Olympus, even though the fight was too competitive. These defeats were made more painful by the fact that Fury had beaten every opponent in the professional ring before.

But will Tyson really stop boxing? Such a question may even be rhetorical,  as this is not the first time the British fighter has decided to retire. Fury has always been known for his complex character and controversial actions. He has repeatedly announced that he was retiring from the ring, but each time he returned. With this in mind, UNN decided to collect all the possible pros and cons of whether Fury's words about retirement can be believed.

Why Tyson Fury won't box again

Motivation. The Briton has achieved almost everything in the ring. He became a two-time world champion. The first time, back in November 2015, he defeated Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko on points. This triumph was a sensation. The Ukrainian had not lost in 11.5 years and had defended his titles 23 times. That's why Klitschko's defeat came as a real shock to boxing fans.

Tyson won his second championship in February 2020. In a rematch, he knocked out American Deontay Walder (the first fight ended in a draw). At the time, few people believed in Fury either. Walder was a formidable knockout artist, a machine that “turned off the lights” for every opponent. Moreover, Deontay held the WBC  title for almost 5 years.

Interesting fact: the Briton defeated both boxers who were at the peak of their powers. Before him, if we analyze it, only Lennox Lewis managed to do it. Even the Klitschko brothers never took the belts from fighters who were in perfect condition. Vitali became champion for the first time against the little-known Herbie Hyde, for the second time against Corrie Sanders when they were fighting for the vacant title, and for the third time against Samuel Peter, who was out of shape. Wladimir Klitschko fought for the title of the best against not the strongest boxers - he defeated Chris Byrd twice and defeated Russian Sultan Ibragimov.

So Fury is, without exaggeration, an outstanding champion. He has achieved everything one can only dream of. Many boxing experts rank the Briton among the top 10 best heavyweights in history. Fury himself has repeatedly stated that he has reached all the heights, so sometimes it is difficult for him to find motivation to fight on. Moreover, he had already lost it after his victory over Wladimir. Then Tyson disappeared from the horizon for almost three years. He started using alcohol and drugs, and found himself in a deep depression. He returned, as he said, for the championship and big money.

Money. Tyson has earned a large amount of euros and dollars in his career. He will not be as relatively poor as he was after his triumph over Klitschko. For example, for both fights against Usyk alone , the Briton earned, according to various estimates, from 120 to 160 million US dollars. Before that, about 100 million for three megafights against Walder. So the boxer will have enough money for the rest of his life. And with such a large fortune, it's very difficult to give your body to heavy loads and fights against young boxers.

Mental disorders. Fury and his entourage have repeatedly spoken about the boxer's mental illness. Tyson himself admitted that he has bipolar disorder and a craving for alcohol. Although the Briton said that boxing was the only thing that helped him fight his inner demons, in fact, everyone saw otherwise - even after his return and victory over depression, Fury sometimes got drunk in clubs and could barely stand on his feet. Moreover, it was visible to the naked eye: Tyson was far from his peak form in his last fights. So retirement and a quiet life with his family is a logical option for the former champion.

Why Tyson Fury will come back again

He ended his career many times.  Tyson constantly hung his boxing gloves on a nail and then put them back on. The first time this happened, as we have already noted, was after the victory over the younger Klitschko. The second time was before the fight with Dillian Whyte. It took place at Wembley Stadium in London in the spring of 2022. Fury knocked White out in the sixth round and announced to an audience of thousands that he was retiring. However, he returned to fight Chisora, Ngannou, and Usyk again, and before almost every one of these fights  he would go back to the old ways, hinting or saying outright that this was his “last dance” in the ring. But there have been too many such “last dances”. But what will happen this time is to be expected any day now. We shouldn't be surprised if the Briton records something again and says in his trademark style that he's fooled everyone and isn't going anywhere.

The pursuit of an absolute championship. Fury has achieved everything but the absolute in the “royal division”. He is truly one of the best fighters of our time. No matter what they say, the two fights against Usyk were too competitive, and if they hadn't been won by a Ukrainian, there would have been no big sensation or scandal. This confirms the fact that Tyson is still a world-class boxer. Therefore, it will be beneficial for promoters to keep the Briton afloat. Firstly, it's a lot of money for them, and secondly, it's a lot of money for Tyson. With Fury, you can organize a mega-fight against Anthony Joshua. Then put the Briton in the ring against the winner of the Dubois-Parker pair. If Fury wins, he has a great chance of collecting all four belts again. And the third fight against Usyk will no longer be as unnecessary as it is now. Moreover, by that time, Oleksandr may have finished his performances in the ring.

Boxing. Boxing and only boxing. Everyone knows that the main rule of every player is to stop in time. This also applies to boxers. However, as practice shows, few of them were able to do it when it was necessary. Almost all of the great champions did not want to believe that their sports career was over, that they could no longer be at the peak of their abilities, that they would never overcome their own aging. Neither Ali, nor Foreman, nor Klitschko Jr, nor Tyson, nor Holyfield went out on a limb. All of them lost badly before they finally stopped boxing. It may be the same with Fury. Whatever the case, the Briton loves boxing because this sport gave him everything: family, status, money, and a huge historical legacy. It won't be easy to give up what he loves.

But no matter what decision Tyson finally makes, he will remain a great champion who will be put on a par with the greatest names in fisticuffs.

Alexander Karamushka

Alexander Karamushka

SportsPublications
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising