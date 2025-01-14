On January 15, a court in Kyiv will consider a lawsuit filed by Gulliver owner Polischuk against the ARMA over the Duma's statement about his ties to Russia

Tomorrow, January 15, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv will begin consideration on the merits of the case on the protection of honor, dignity and business reputation of the owner of the capital's Gulliver business complex Viktor Polishchuk against the Asset Recovery and Management Agency over the statement of its head Olena Duma about the businessman's alleged Russian connections, UNN reports.

Viktor Polishchuk in July 2024 filed a lawsuit against the ARMA to protect his honor, dignity and business reputation. In a commentary to UNN, the businessman explainedthat such a step was forced by a public statement by the agency's head, Olena Duma, that he and his wife had "close relations with the Kremlin elite." Polishchuk emphasized that this information was fictitious and untrue.

In response to a request from UNN, ARMA head Olena Duma explainedthat she accused Polishchuk and his wife of having ties to the "Kremlin elite" because she saw such information in the media.

The court initially scheduled a preparatory hearing for October 10, but the defendant's lawyer was unable to provide a document confirming that he was authorized to represent ARMA in court. Therefore, this hearing was held on November 14, and the case was scheduled for consideration on the merits.

Viktor Polishchuk's openness to public defense of his honor, dignity and business reputation due to the official's statement about his possible Russian connections aroused the interest of journalists. After researching this topic, they found out that the information that Viktor Polishchuk's wife, Lilia Rizva, was allegedly the niece of the wife of Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev, appeared in 2015-2016. It was spread by the then-incumbent MP Pavlo Rizanenko in his blogs, but he never provided evidence of this information. UNN asked Rizanenko to provide documents that would confirm his assumptions, but he refused to comment, citing the fact that he has not been a public figure since 2019.

It can be assumed that Rizanenko's reaction is caused by the fact that he actually has nothing to provide to confirm the common theses, and he was simply "working out" his goals in 2015-2016.