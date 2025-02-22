Starlink in Ukraine will not be cut off, there are alternatives at the front - CPD

Starlink satellite Internet is not being cut off in Ukraine, despite alleged threats from the United States. Alternative "things" are also working at the front. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, even if this happens, there are "alternative things" that work at the front.

The news about Starlink definitely doesn't make us say "all is lost. - he emphasized.

Recall

Reuters sources note that the US is threatening to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink over refusal to provide access to strategic resources. Zelenskyy previously rejected a $500 billion offer from the US to transfer mineral resources as compensation for military aid.

EU to invest around €11 billion in satellite network to compete with Starlink