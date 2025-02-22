Starlink in Ukraine will not be cut off, there are alternatives at the front - CPD
Kyiv • UNN
The Center for Countering Disinformation denies rumors about the disconnection of Starlink in Ukraine. There are also alternative means of communication at the frontline that are functioning successfully.
Starlink satellite Internet is not being cut off in Ukraine, despite alleged threats from the United States. Alternative "things" are also working at the front. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, even if this happens, there are "alternative things" that work at the front.
The news about Starlink definitely doesn't make us say "all is lost.
Recall
Reuters sources note that the US is threatening to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink over refusal to provide access to strategic resources. Zelenskyy previously rejected a $500 billion offer from the US to transfer mineral resources as compensation for military aid.
