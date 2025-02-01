Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 16 drone strikes, one injured

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 38433 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 73656 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103811 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107068 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125414 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102692 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130933 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103615 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113345 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116938 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98535 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 26731 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113851 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 32637 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108305 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 38433 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125414 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130933 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163567 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153575 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6144 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12438 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108307 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113854 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138917 views
Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 16 drone strikes, one injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37215 views

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with 16 drones, causing fires and damage to buildings. A 57-year-old man was affected, who refused hospitalization after receiving medical assistance.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with 16 drones at night, a 57-year-old man was injured, reported Zaporizhzhia RMA head Ivan Fedorov and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram, writes UNN.

According to updated information, due to the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, a 57-year-old man was injured. Medics provided the necessary assistance. He refused hospitalization.

- Fedorov reported.

According to the State Emergency Service, at night, from 00:50 to 01:40, the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia with 16 UAV strikes.

Fires broke out in various parts of the city: ignition of the roof of an educational institution building; two cars were on fire, neighboring houses were damaged by the blast wave and debris; garages and private cars caught fire.

Firefighters extinguished all the fires.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the enemy attack.

After a massive attack in Zaporizhzhia, power was restored, the consequences were shown02.01.25, 06:06 • 32739 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising