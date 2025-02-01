Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 16 drone strikes, one injured

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with 16 drones at night, a 57-year-old man was injured, reported Zaporizhzhia RMA head Ivan Fedorov and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram, writes UNN.

According to updated information, due to the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, a 57-year-old man was injured. Medics provided the necessary assistance. He refused hospitalization. - Fedorov reported.

According to the State Emergency Service, at night, from 00:50 to 01:40, the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia with 16 UAV strikes.

Fires broke out in various parts of the city: ignition of the roof of an educational institution building; two cars were on fire, neighboring houses were damaged by the blast wave and debris; garages and private cars caught fire.

Firefighters extinguished all the fires.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the enemy attack.

After a massive attack in Zaporizhzhia, power was restored, the consequences were shown