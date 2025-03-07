The Air Forces are recording the launch of cruise missiles "Kalibr" from the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report the launch of cruise missiles "Kalibr" from the waters of the Black Sea. The situation is under the control of air defense, and the population is urged to follow safety rules and monitor updates.
Today, the launch of cruise missiles from the Black Sea has been recorded. This is reported by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.
Details
Launches of cruise missiles of the "Kalibr" type from the Black Sea have been noted
The military urges citizens to remain calm, follow official announcements, and immediately head to shelters in case of an air alert.
The situation is under the control of air defense forces. Residents of potentially dangerous regions are asked not to ignore alarm signals and to take necessary safety measures.
Recall
The Air Forces have already warned about the takeoff of several strategic bombers Tu-95 from the Olenya airfield, located in the Murmansk region of the terrorist country.
