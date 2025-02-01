ukenru
After a massive attack in Zaporizhzhia, power was restored, the consequences were shown

After a massive attack in Zaporizhzhia, power was restored, the consequences were shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32738 views

After a massive attack by Russian drones, power supply was restored to all subscribers in Zaporizhzhia. The shelling damaged an educational institution, private garages and a car wash.

In Zaporizhzhia, after a massive enemy air attack at night on February 1, power engineers restored power supply. No one was injured in the city as a result of the Russian shelling. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

Details [1

On Saturday, February 01, at 04:56, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration wrote on his Telegram channel that power supply had been restored.

Power supply has been restored. Thanks to our power engineers

- Ivan Fedorov said in his post.

Local authorities reported that a car wash and private garages were also damaged in the attack. There were several fires. Rescuers have already extinguished them. The strike also damaged an educational institution, houses and cars.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA posted a photo of the aftermath of the enemy attack on the city on social media.

ImageImageImageImageImageImageImageImageImage

According to Ivan Fedorov, the Russian army sent 18 shaheds to Zaporizhzhia that night.

Utilities have already started to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

Recall

The Russian army has launched the most massive attack on Zaporizhzhia in recent times - more than 10 strikes. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov wrote about it on his Telegram channel . He said that more than 400 subscribers were cut off from electricity as a result of the attack, and there was damage.

Attack on Odessa: the elite hotel “Bristol” was damaged in the center31.01.25, 19:28 • 58798 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

