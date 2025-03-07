Consequences of the accident in Kerch: the coast of the Sea of Azov is still covered in fuel oil - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Three months after the collision of tankers in the Kerch Strait, the coast remains polluted. The occupying authorities have failed to manage the ecological crisis, forcing students to clean up without protection.
Three months have passed since the accident in the Kerch Strait, but the coast of the Sea of Azov remains polluted with fuel oil. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
The authorities in the temporarily occupied territories have been unable to effectively cope with the consequences of the disaster, which has caused an ecological crisis in the region.
On December 15, 2024, two tankers collided in the strait, which were not allowed to go to sea due to their technical condition. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the Russian authorities refused international assistance, trying to conceal the scale of the disaster.
To eliminate the pollution, the occupiers involved students, including those from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Young people were forced to work without special protection, which threatened their health.
Ecologists emphasize that due to delays and chaotic actions of the occupying administration, fuel oil continues to poison the water, causing irreparable harm to marine flora and fauna.
