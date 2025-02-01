"Months, not years": Trump's special envoy predicts on terms for solution to Russia's war against Ukraine

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34870 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71446 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103469 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106772 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125032 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102616 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130652 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103604 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113338 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116936 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

"Months, not years": Trump's special envoy predicts on terms for solution to Russia's war against Ukraine

"Months, not years": Trump's special envoy predicts on terms for solution to Russia's war against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65055 views

Keith Kellogg stated that a short-term solution to Russia's war against Ukraine is needed within months, not years.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, has emphasized the importance of a short-term solution to Russia's war against Ukraine for all parties. He said this on Fox News on January 31, UNN reports.

Details

"I would like to say that it is months, not years. I mean, I would like to think that we could have something in the short term. What I mean by short term, I've talked about this before on one of your programs, I'd like to see a countdown from 100 days ago and find out where we are in the ceasefire, permanent peace, and I think it's all in the art of the feasible. It's not going to be like what we saw in Afghanistan. It has to be something short-term for both countries, not just for both countries, it's good for the United States, it's good for the world if we can stop this fight, stop the horrific killing and stop the destruction of Ukrainian cities," Kellogg said when asked if the war between Russia and Ukraine is a matter of months.

"The President is right. It's time to stop this. It's time to stop the killing," Trump's special envoy said.

Trump's special envoy promises to resolve war in Ukraine within 100 days of inauguration08.01.2025, 22:57 • 34706 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
foks-niusFox News
afghanistanAfghanistan
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

