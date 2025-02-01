"Months, not years": Trump's special envoy predicts on terms for solution to Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, has emphasized the importance of a short-term solution to Russia's war against Ukraine for all parties. He said this on Fox News on January 31, UNN reports.

Details

"I would like to say that it is months, not years. I mean, I would like to think that we could have something in the short term. What I mean by short term, I've talked about this before on one of your programs, I'd like to see a countdown from 100 days ago and find out where we are in the ceasefire, permanent peace, and I think it's all in the art of the feasible. It's not going to be like what we saw in Afghanistan. It has to be something short-term for both countries, not just for both countries, it's good for the United States, it's good for the world if we can stop this fight, stop the horrific killing and stop the destruction of Ukrainian cities," Kellogg said when asked if the war between Russia and Ukraine is a matter of months.

"The President is right. It's time to stop this. It's time to stop the killing," Trump's special envoy said.

Trump's special envoy promises to resolve war in Ukraine within 100 days of inauguration