The man who shot a military officer at the TCR in Poltava region has been detained - police

The police of Poltava region reported the detention of a man who shot a military officer of the TCR with a rifle at a gas station in Pyriatyn. A pre-trial investigation has been launched, and the man faces up to 15 years in prison. This is reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Poltava region, reports UNN.

The police of Poltava region detained a man who shot a military officer. The attacker shot a serviceman of the Poltava DTCR with a rifle, seized his automatic weapon and fled the scene with an accomplice. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the life of the military. During the special operation, the police detained the attacker - reported the police.

It is reported that on January 31, around midnight, the police of Poltava region received information that an unknown man had shot a military officer at a gas station located near the city of Pyriatyn on the Kyiv - Kharkiv - Dovzhanskyi highway, seized his weapon and fled the scene with an accomplice.

During the initial investigative actions, the police found that the military were transporting conscripts accompanied by two employees of the TCR. When the vehicle stopped at the gas station, an unknown man, as indicated, suddenly fired a rifle at the military officer of the Poltava DTCR, seized his automatic weapon and fled the scene of the crime with an accomplice.

In order to quickly detain the armed criminals, we immediately launched a special police operation. Within a few hours of operational and investigative measures, we established the location of the attackers. With the involvement of special units of the regional police, the suspects were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. It turned out that the resident of Poltava region born in 1984 shot the military officer. His accomplice is a resident of Poltava born in 1988. During the urgent search, the investigators seized the weapon from the attacker. The issue of notifying the suspects of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure for them is being resolved - said Yevhen Rohachov, the head of the Poltava region police.

Based on this fact, the investigative unit of the police, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, has initiated a pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings opened under Part 1 of Article 115, Part 3 of Article 262, and Part 2 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the articles provides for imprisonment from seven to fifteen years.

Recall

In Pyriatyn, Poltava region, an unknown person in a balaclava shot a serviceman of the Poltava District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (DTCR) and stole his automatic weapon. The attacker fled with one of the mobilized.