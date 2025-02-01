The man who shot a military officer at the TCR in Poltava region has been detained - police

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34342 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71131 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103420 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106723 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124967 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102596 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130609 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103598 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103851 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96734 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113470 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30231 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107932 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 34363 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124970 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130613 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163345 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153369 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4400 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11122 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107932 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113470 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138836 views
The man who shot a military officer at the TCR in Poltava region has been detained - police

The man who shot a military officer at the TCR in Poltava region has been detained - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68732 views

At a gas station near Pyriatyn, an unknown person shot and killed a serviceman of the DTCR and stole his assault rifle. The police detained two suspects - residents of the Poltava region born in 1984 and 1988.

The police of Poltava region reported the detention of a man who shot a military officer of the TCR with a rifle at a gas station in Pyriatyn. A pre-trial investigation has been launched, and the man faces up to 15 years in prison. This is reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Poltava region, reports UNN.

The police of Poltava region detained a man who shot a military officer. The attacker shot a serviceman of the Poltava DTCR with a rifle, seized his automatic weapon and fled the scene with an accomplice. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the life of the military. During the special operation, the police detained the attacker

- reported the police.

It is reported that on January 31, around midnight, the police of Poltava region received information that an unknown man had shot a military officer at a gas station located near the city of Pyriatyn on the Kyiv - Kharkiv - Dovzhanskyi highway, seized his weapon and fled the scene with an accomplice.

During the initial investigative actions, the police found that the military were transporting conscripts accompanied by two employees of the TCR. When the vehicle stopped at the gas station, an unknown man, as indicated, suddenly fired a rifle at the military officer of the Poltava DTCR, seized his automatic weapon and fled the scene of the crime with an accomplice.

In order to quickly detain the armed criminals, we immediately launched a special police operation. Within a few hours of operational and investigative measures, we established the location of the attackers. With the involvement of special units of the regional police, the suspects were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. It turned out that the resident of Poltava region born in 1984 shot the military officer. His accomplice is a resident of Poltava born in 1988. During the urgent search, the investigators seized the weapon from the attacker. The issue of notifying the suspects of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure for them is being resolved

- said Yevhen Rohachov, the head of the Poltava region police.

Based on this fact, the investigative unit of the police, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, has initiated a pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings opened under Part 1 of Article 115, Part 3 of Article 262, and Part 2 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the articles provides for imprisonment from seven to fifteen years.

Recall

In Pyriatyn, Poltava region, an unknown person in a balaclava shot a serviceman of the Poltava District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (DTCR) and stole his automatic weapon. The attacker fled with one of the mobilized.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
kyivKyiv

