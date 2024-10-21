Yermak: Russia receives sanctioned goods from the EU through a fake transit scheme
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the OP Yermak said that Russia receives sanctioned goods from the European Union through a fake transit scheme. He also noted the presence of Western components in Russian weapons and called for strengthening the position of democracies.
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak saidthat the Kremlin is using a fake transit scheme that allows the supply of sanctioned goods from EU countries intended for Central Asia and the Caucasus region to Russia. This was reported by UNN.
"Intermediary companies are used to obtain Western dual-use electronic components. Fictitious enterprises are also being created to form a "shadow fleet" of LNG tankers and transport liquefied natural gas," Yermak wrote on Telegram.
He also noted that Russian weapons contain Western components.
Meanwhile, according to Yermak, the Russian-Iranian-CIS alliance has already become a military one and "openly mocks democracies.
"Time is running out to strengthen the position of democracies in the world, and we need to act now," the OP chairman urged.
Last week , the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on 18 Russian oil tankers and 4 LNG tankers. These are "the largest sanctions against Putin's shadow fleet" and are aimed at undermining Russia's energy revenues.
