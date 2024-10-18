Foreign partners are still surprised that we find a significant number of Western-made components in all types of russian weapons - Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Ruvin
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said that a significant number of Western components were found in all types of russian weapons. The Ukrainian side provided detailed reports on this to foreign partners to strengthen sanctions.
All types of weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine consist of foreign-made components by 70% or more. What kind of components are we talking about, and what should Western countries do to strengthen control over compliance with sanctions against russia - this was told by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in a commentary to UNN.
In particular, western components in enemy weapons and the need to cut off the channels of their supply to russia were discussed during meetings of Oleksandr Ruvin with representatives of the US Congress and analysts of the American Center for Strategic and International Studies.
The Ukrainian side provided detailed reports on russian weapons containing foreign components in order to strengthen global coordination of efforts to prevent the supply of dual-use technologies to russia
He added that among the Western-made technological parts that experts identify in russian weapons are flight, navigation, correction, and power systems.
According to Ruvin, interaction with European expert laboratories, contacts within the European Network of Forensic Science Institutions and diplomatic missions is important for further strengthening sanctions pressure on manufacturers whose technologies russia uses in its weapons, while the manufacturers themselves are often unaware of this.
"We are constantly working to provide a reliable evidence base for russian war crimes. Missile attacks lead to irreversible consequences, which, unfortunately, often take the lives of Ukrainians. The information prepared by the Institute becomes the basis for the Ukrainian side to inform foreign governments about all the circumstances. This information is also reflected in the world media. It is important that our partners know how widely Russia uses components that are not of its own production. Despite more than a year of war, foreign partners are still surprised by the volume of imported components in the Russian arsenal. This once again proves the need for global efforts to curb such trends, control dual-use components and strengthen sanctions," summarized Oleksandr Ruvin.
