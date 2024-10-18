Foreign partners are still surprised that we find a significant number of Western-made components in all types of russian weapons - Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Ruvin

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 31848 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 134494 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 185728 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 116079 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 350945 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 176708 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147045 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196693 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125681 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108432 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1.5m/s
71%
Popular news

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 7930 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 6000 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 12328 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 18401 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 12854 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 13635 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 31848 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 93884 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 134495 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 185728 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 24856 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 27314 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 41038 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 49374 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 137840 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Foreign partners are still surprised that we find a significant number of Western-made components in all types of russian weapons - Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Ruvin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142077 views

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said that a significant number of Western components were found in all types of russian weapons. The Ukrainian side provided detailed reports on this to foreign partners to strengthen sanctions.

Foreign partners are still surprised that we find a significant number of Western-made components in all types of russian weapons - Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Ruvin

All types of weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine consist of foreign-made components by 70% or more. What kind of components are we talking about, and what should Western countries do to strengthen control over compliance with sanctions against russia - this was told by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in a commentary to UNN.

In particular, western components in enemy weapons and the need to cut off the channels of their supply to russia were discussed during meetings of Oleksandr Ruvin with representatives of the US Congress and analysts of the American Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The Ukrainian side provided detailed reports on russian weapons containing foreign components in order to strengthen global coordination of efforts to prevent the supply of dual-use technologies to russia

- said the Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

He added that among the Western-made technological parts that experts identify in russian weapons are flight, navigation, correction, and power systems.

According to Ruvin, interaction with European expert laboratories, contacts within the European Network of Forensic Science Institutions  and diplomatic missions is important for further strengthening sanctions pressure on manufacturers whose technologies russia uses in its weapons, while the manufacturers themselves are often unaware of this.

"We are constantly working to provide a reliable evidence base for russian war crimes. Missile attacks lead to irreversible consequences, which, unfortunately, often take the lives of Ukrainians. The information prepared by the Institute becomes the basis for the Ukrainian side to inform foreign governments about all the circumstances. This information is also reflected in the world media. It is important that our partners know how widely Russia uses components that are not of its own production. Despite more than a year of war, foreign partners are still surprised by the volume of imported components in the Russian arsenal. This once again proves the need for global efforts to curb such trends, control dual-use components and strengthen sanctions," summarized Oleksandr Ruvin.

Russians are installing Starlink on “chess” - KFI explained why17.10.24, 14:16 • 13023 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War
United States Congress
Ukraine
Brent
$69.35
Bitcoin
$82,717.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,120.40
Ethereum
$1,788.54