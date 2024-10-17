Russians are installing Starlink on “chess” - KFI explained why
KFI experts explained that the Russians may use Starlink on attack drones to improve coordination during attacks. They also noted changes in the guidance system and the explosive part of the “Shahed”.
Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise believe that the Russians may install Starlink on attack drones in order to improve coordination between them during an attack. Thus, in the story of the “Facts” program, they commented on the information that the enemy has already begun to install communication systems from Elon Musk on the “Shahid”, UNN writes.
Experts say that they are trying to increase the effectiveness of their attack drones in various ways.
“Starlink can be a transmitting station for other 'shaheds', receive a signal and establish a network between drones, or create a feedback channel and turn the drone into a reconnaissance tool.
Also, during the research of the Shahed, we see changes in the targeting system, in the coordinate system. If there was a four-channel antenna, now there is information that they have started using a 16-channel antenna. Protection against electronic warfare interference by an additional Russian-made unit. The system picks up the signal from the satellite and delivers it to the right place,” the experts say.
Experts also note that there have been changes in the explosive part of the “Shahed”. Whereas in Iranian-made drones it was a projectile type, in drones assembled in Russia it explodes like a small aircraft bomb.
Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Research Institute, said that the number of components manufactured in China has increased in the UAVs used by the enemy to attack Ukraine.
“Recently, the number of Chinese-made auxiliary components in Russian weapons has increased somewhat, including microcircuits, microcontrollers, switches, regulators, capacitors, servos, etc. The Institute's experts managed to identify more than a hundred exclusively Chinese components, which is about 50 established manufacturers,” Ruvin told .