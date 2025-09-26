Ukraine and Uzbekistan resume political dialogue and expand cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov. The parties agreed to resume political dialogue and expand cooperation in mutually important areas. This is reported by UNN with reference to the MFA of Ukraine.

I was sincerely glad to meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov at the UN General Assembly. We agreed to resume political dialogue and deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest. - Sybiha noted.

"Ukraine is committed to developing relations with Uzbekistan and strengthening ties with Central Asia," added the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.