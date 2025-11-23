Russia brought a group of schoolchildren from Shakhtarsk to the Sakhalin region of the Russian Federation under the guise of a "university shift." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that these children are "excellent students," participants in pro-Kremlin circles, and teenagers from Russian military families. They are given excursions, shown universities, and directly encouraged to build a life in the Far East.

This is not an "educational tour" - it is part of Russia's colonial program aimed at assimilating Ukrainian children and tearing them away from the Ukrainian cultural environment. Children are imposed with the "Sakhalin mentality," integrated classes are held, and they are prepared for relocation. - the report says.

The CNS indicates that this scheme echoes programs for preparing the deportation of the adult population of the temporarily occupied territories to Siberia.

"Now Russia is launching a second direction - the 'export' of youth from the occupied territories. Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands are depressed regions with a shortage of population. Russia is trying to populate them with Ukrainian children, using the temporarily occupied territories as a 'demographic resource,'" the CNS summarizes.

Recall

Under the guise of "attracting qualified personnel," Russia is massively relocating workers from Central Asia and the Far East to the temporarily occupied territories. At the same time, Ukrainians are forcibly mobilized into the Russian army, which actually changes the ethnic composition of the region and is part of the policy of destroying Ukrainian identity.

