$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
November 22, 05:42 PM • 12233 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 21258 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 04:29 PM • 18307 views
Rubio and Witkoff to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 22, 02:45 PM • 19231 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 02:16 PM • 19066 views
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack: seven people are considered missingVideo
November 22, 01:41 PM • 14797 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 17345 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 18975 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 21308 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 27350 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.4m/s
89%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Geneva to host discussion on peace plan for Ukraine tomorrow: who will participateNovember 22, 02:55 PM • 13550 views
Europe must be part of the process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine: what Merz told TrumpNovember 22, 03:47 PM • 4554 views
Europe demands changes to US peace plan for Ukraine: four key points namedNovember 22, 04:17 PM • 8410 views
SSO drone shot down Russian Mi-8 helicopter in mid-air for the first time: stunning footageVideo06:50 PM • 11820 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentary07:12 PM • 7944 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 56824 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 44315 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 50922 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 57496 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 54850 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentary07:12 PM • 7988 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 20985 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 24620 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 56824 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 45032 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Film
Mi-8

Russia takes Ukrainian schoolchildren to Sakhalin for assimilation - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Russia organized the removal of schoolchildren from Shakhtarsk to the Sakhalin region of the Russian Federation under the guise of a "university shift." This is part of a colonial program aimed at assimilating Ukrainian children and preparing them for relocation.

Russia takes Ukrainian schoolchildren to Sakhalin for assimilation - CNS

Russia brought a group of schoolchildren from Shakhtarsk to the Sakhalin region of the Russian Federation under the guise of a "university shift." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that these children are "excellent students," participants in pro-Kremlin circles, and teenagers from Russian military families. They are given excursions, shown universities, and directly encouraged to build a life in the Far East.

This is not an "educational tour" - it is part of Russia's colonial program aimed at assimilating Ukrainian children and tearing them away from the Ukrainian cultural environment. Children are imposed with the "Sakhalin mentality," integrated classes are held, and they are prepared for relocation.

- the report says.

The CNS indicates that this scheme echoes programs for preparing the deportation of the adult population of the temporarily occupied territories to Siberia.

"Now Russia is launching a second direction - the 'export' of youth from the occupied territories. Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands are depressed regions with a shortage of population. Russia is trying to populate them with Ukrainian children, using the temporarily occupied territories as a 'demographic resource,'" the CNS summarizes.

Recall

Under the guise of "attracting qualified personnel," Russia is massively relocating workers from Central Asia and the Far East to the temporarily occupied territories. At the same time, Ukrainians are forcibly mobilized into the Russian army, which actually changes the ethnic composition of the region and is part of the policy of destroying Ukrainian identity.

The invaders threaten to completely deprive Ukrainians of their rights to the TOT without a Russian passport - Resistance23.09.24, 02:42 • 54068 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Russian propaganda
Central Asia
Ukraine